Should Value Investors Buy Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MFC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that MFC has a P/B ratio of 1.65. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2. Within the past 52 weeks, MFC's P/B has been as high as 1.68 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.40.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MFC has a P/CF ratio of 15.15. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MFC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.96. Over the past 52 weeks, MFC's P/CF has been as high as 15.44 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 10.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Manulife Financial Corp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MFC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.