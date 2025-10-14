Should Value Investors Buy ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is ManpowerGroup (MAN). MAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.17 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.32. MAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.23 and as low as 9.16, with a median of 11.89, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MAN's P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.46. Over the past year, MAN's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ManpowerGroup is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MAN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

