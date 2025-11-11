Should Value Investors Buy Magna International (MGA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Magna International (MGA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MGA is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.47 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.33. Over the past year, MGA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.47 and as low as 5.65, with a median of 6.79.

MGA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MGA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.16. Over the last 12 months, MGA's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MGA has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.71.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Magna International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MGA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

