Should Value Investors Buy M.D.C. (MDC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is M.D.C. (MDC). MDC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.30 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.38. Over the past year, MDC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.53 and as low as 3.82, with a median of 11.46.

Investors should also recognize that MDC has a P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Over the past 12 months, MDC's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MDC has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.65.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that M.D.C. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MDC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

