Should Value Investors Buy M.D.C. (MDC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

M.D.C. (MDC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MDC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.63, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.94. Over the past year, MDC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.74 and as low as 3.62, with a median of 5.58.

Another notable valuation metric for MDC is its P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MDC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.19. Over the past year, MDC's P/B has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MDC has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.57.

Finally, our model also underscores that MDC has a P/CF ratio of 4.73. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MDC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.12. MDC's P/CF has been as high as 10.70 and as low as 4.72, with a median of 6.63, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that M.D.C. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MDC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

