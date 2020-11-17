Should Value Investors Buy M/I Homes (MHO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is M/I Homes (MHO). MHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.40 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.91. MHO's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.34 and as low as 1.98, with a median of 7.91, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for MHO is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.27. MHO's P/B has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 1.08, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MHO has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Finally, investors should note that MHO has a P/CF ratio of 5.89. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.76. Within the past 12 months, MHO's P/CF has been as high as 9.85 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 6.57.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that M/I Homes is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MHO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

