Should Value Investors Buy Luxfer (LXFR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Luxfer (LXFR). LXFR is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.38, which compares to its industry's average of 21.20. Over the past year, LXFR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.50 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 11.78.

Investors will also notice that LXFR has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LXFR's industry has an average PEG of 2.41 right now. Within the past year, LXFR's PEG has been as high as 2.07 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.47.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LXFR has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.18.

Finally, we should also recognize that LXFR has a P/CF ratio of 9.66. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LXFR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.55. Within the past 12 months, LXFR's P/CF has been as high as 54.20 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 10.05.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Luxfer is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LXFR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

