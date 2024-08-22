Should Value Investors Buy Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Lundin Mining (LUNMF). LUNMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.85 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.67. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.82 and as low as 7.75, with a median of 12.37.

Another notable valuation metric for LUNMF is its P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.20. Within the past 52 weeks, LUNMF's P/B has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.05.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LUNMF has a P/S ratio of 1.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.56.

Finally, investors should note that LUNMF has a P/CF ratio of 8.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.29. LUNMF's P/CF has been as high as 12.22 and as low as 4.98, with a median of 7.09, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Lundin Mining is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LUNMF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

