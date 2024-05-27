Should Value Investors Buy Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Lundin Mining (LUNMF). LUNMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.20, which compares to its industry's average of 26.58. Over the past year, LUNMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.82 and as low as 7.75, with a median of 11.54.

Investors will also notice that LUNMF has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LUNMF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.77. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNMF's PEG has been as high as 3.28 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.15.

Investors should also recognize that LUNMF has a P/B ratio of 1.43. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.70. LUNMF's P/B has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.03, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that LUNMF has a P/CF ratio of 11.96. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.84. Over the past year, LUNMF's P/CF has been as high as 13.25 and as low as 4.98, with a median of 7.04.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lundin Mining's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LUNMF is an impressive value stock right now.

