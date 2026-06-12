Should Value Investors Buy Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Luckin Coffee (LKNCY). LKNCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for LKNCY is its P/B ratio of 5.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.48. Over the past year, LKNCY's P/B has been as high as 6.43 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 5.38.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LKNCY has a P/S ratio of 1.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.22.

Finally, investors should note that LKNCY has a P/CF ratio of 17.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. LKNCY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.79. LKNCY's P/CF has been as high as 20.22 and as low as 10.58, with a median of 16.20, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Luckin Coffee is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LKNCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.