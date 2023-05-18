Should Value Investors Buy LSI Industries (LYTS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is LSI Industries (LYTS). LYTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

LYTS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.40. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LYTS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.05. Within the past year, LYTS's PEG has been as high as 0.44 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.38.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LYTS has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that LSI Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LYTS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

Zacks Investment Research

