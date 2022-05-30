Should Value Investors Buy LouisianaPacific (LPX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is LouisianaPacific (LPX). LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.81, which compares to its industry's average of 14.45. Over the past year, LPX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.50 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 7.19.

Investors should also recognize that LPX has a P/B ratio of 3.54. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LPX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.58. Over the past year, LPX's P/B has been as high as 5.58 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 4.45.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LPX has a P/S ratio of 1.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.24.

Finally, we should also recognize that LPX has a P/CF ratio of 3.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.47. Over the past year, LPX's P/CF has been as high as 8.22 and as low as 2.97, with a median of 4.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LouisianaPacific's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LPX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.