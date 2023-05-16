Should Value Investors Buy Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA). LOMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83. LOMA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.45 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 6.61, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that LOMA has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.19. LOMA's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.93, over the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Building Products - Home Builders value stock, take a look at Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC). TMHC is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home sports a P/B ratio of 0.98 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.19. In the past 52 weeks, TMHC's P/B has been as high as 0.99, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.75.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Taylor Morrison Home strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LOMA and TMHC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

