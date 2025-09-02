Should Value Investors Buy Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND). LIND is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LIND has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.43.

Finally, our model also underscores that LIND has a P/CF ratio of 15.48. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. LIND's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.84. Over the past 52 weeks, LIND's P/CF has been as high as 209.82 and as low as 12.12, with a median of 23.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Lindblad Expeditions is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LIND sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

