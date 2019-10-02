Should Value Investors Buy Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Lexinfintech Holdings (LX). LX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67. Over the past 52 weeks, LX's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.79 and as low as 4.83, with a median of 6.64.

LX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.75. LX's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.39, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lexinfintech Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LX is an impressive value stock right now.

