Should Value Investors Buy Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Leggett & Platt (LEG). LEG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.30 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.56. Over the past year, LEG's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.87 and as low as 7.93, with a median of 10.57.

Another notable valuation metric for LEG is its P/B ratio of 1.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Over the past year, LEG's P/B has been as high as 2.83 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 2.14.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LEG has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.41.

Investors could also keep in mind LaZBoy (LZB), an Furniture stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

LaZBoy sports a P/B ratio of 1.75 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.84. In the past 52 weeks, LZB's P/B has been as high as 1.87, as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Leggett & Platt and LaZBoy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LEG and LZB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

