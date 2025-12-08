Should Value Investors Buy LCI Industries (LCII) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

LCI Industries (LCII) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.19. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.94. Over the last 12 months, LCII's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.04 and as low as 10.65, with a median of 14.77.

We should also highlight that LCII has a P/B ratio of 1.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.31. Within the past 52 weeks, LCII's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.86.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LCII has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at Strattec Security (STRT). STRT is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Strattec Security are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.18 and a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 18.94 and 1.00, respectively.

STRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.21 and as low as 8.54, with a median of 13.89. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.02, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.39.

Furthermore, Strattec Security holds a P/B ratio of 1.19 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.31. STRT's P/B has been as high as 1.38, as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.77 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LCI Industries and Strattec Security strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LCII and STRT look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

