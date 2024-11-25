Should Value Investors Buy LaZBoy (LZB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is LaZBoy (LZB). LZB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.93. LZB's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.43 and as low as 10.41, with a median of 12.44, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that LZB has a P/B ratio of 1.80. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.46. LZB's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 1.60, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LZB has a P/CF ratio of 6.83. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LZB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.45. Over the past year, LZB's P/CF has been as high as 7.96 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 6.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in LaZBoy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LZB is an impressive value stock right now.

