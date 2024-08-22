Should Value Investors Buy Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Lakeland Industries (LAKE). LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.65. Over the last 12 months, LAKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.11 and as low as 9.02, with a median of 13.27.

Another notable valuation metric for LAKE is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.81. Within the past 52 weeks, LAKE's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LAKE has a P/S ratio of 1.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.75.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lakeland Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LAKE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

