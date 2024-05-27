Should Value Investors Buy Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Lakeland Industries (LAKE). LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.66, which compares to its industry's average of 20.45. Over the last 12 months, LAKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.11 and as low as 9.02, with a median of 13.36.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LAKE has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lakeland Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LAKE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

