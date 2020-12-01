Should Value Investors Buy L Brands (LB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

L Brands (LB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91. Over the past year, LB's Forward P/E has been as high as 36.86 and as low as 4.57, with a median of 16.21.

Investors should also note that LB holds a PEG ratio of 1.10. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.83. Over the past 52 weeks, LB's PEG has been as high as 2.84 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.25.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in L Brands's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LB is an impressive value stock right now.

