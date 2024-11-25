Should Value Investors Buy Kyocera (KYOCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Kyocera (KYOCY). KYOCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.83, which compares to its industry's average of 21.13. Over the past year, KYOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 88.37 and as low as 16.75, with a median of 22.28.

Investors should also note that KYOCY holds a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KYOCY's industry has an average PEG of 2.17 right now. Over the last 12 months, KYOCY's PEG has been as high as 12.39 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 2.83.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KYOCY has a P/S ratio of 0.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Kyocera's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KYOCY is an impressive value stock right now.

