Should Value Investors Buy Kyocera (KYOCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Kyocera (KYOCY). KYOCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.67. Over the last 12 months, KYOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 88.37 and as low as 17.73, with a median of 22.28.

KYOCY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KYOCY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.25. Within the past year, KYOCY's PEG has been as high as 12.39 and as low as 1.50, with a median of 2.87.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KYOCY has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kyocera is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KYOCY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Kyocera Corporation (KYOCY)

Zacks Investment Research

