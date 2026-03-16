Should Value Investors Buy Kubota (KUBTY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Kubota (KUBTY). KUBTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.18, which compares to its industry's average of 27.50. Over the last 12 months, KUBTY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.27 and as low as 7.28, with a median of 9.19.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KUBTY has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kubota's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KUBTY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.