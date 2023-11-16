Should Value Investors Buy Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.98. Over the past year, KHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.53 and as low as 10.46, with a median of 13.41.

We should also highlight that KHC has a P/B ratio of 0.83. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. KHC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, KHC's P/B has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.95.

Finally, investors should note that KHC has a P/CF ratio of 10.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.04. KHC's P/CF has been as high as 23.85 and as low as 9.67, with a median of 14.27, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), an Food - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Nomad Foods Limited sports a P/B ratio of 0.99 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.77. In the past 52 weeks, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kraft Heinz Company and Nomad Foods Limited are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KHC and NOMD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.