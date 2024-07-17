Should Value Investors Buy KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KNOP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KNOP has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KNOP has a P/CF ratio of 3.07. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.59. KNOP's P/CF has been as high as 3.41 and as low as 1.82, with a median of 2.28, all within the past year.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Teekay Tankers (TNK), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.62. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 7.82 and average PEG ratio of 0.34.

TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.12 and as low as 3.29, with a median of 4.58. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.37, as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.53.

Teekay Tankers also has a P/B ratio of 1.31 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.73. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.52, as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.21.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that KNOT Offshore Partners and Teekay Tankers are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KNOP and TNK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.