Should Value Investors Buy Kion Group (KIGRY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Kion Group (KIGRY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KIGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.05. Over the past 52 weeks, KIGRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.07 and as low as 9.39, with a median of 13.45.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KIGRY has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kion Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KIGRY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

