Should Value Investors Buy Kingstone Companies (KINS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Kingstone Companies (KINS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KINS has a P/S ratio of 1.1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.22.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KINS has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. KINS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.37. Over the past 52 weeks, KINS's P/CF has been as high as 13.32 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 9.49.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Kingstone Companies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KINS is an impressive value stock right now.

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Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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