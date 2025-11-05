Should Value Investors Buy Kennametal (KMT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Kennametal (KMT). KMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that KMT has a P/B ratio of 1.21. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. KMT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Over the past year, KMT's P/B has been as high as 1.85 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.39.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KMT has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, our model also underscores that KMT has a P/CF ratio of 7.03. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. KMT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.19. Within the past 12 months, KMT's P/CF has been as high as 10.33 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 7.61.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kennametal's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KMT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

