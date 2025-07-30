Should Value Investors Buy Kemper (KMPR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Kemper (KMPR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KMPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that KMPR has a P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.36. Over the past 12 months, KMPR's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.21, with a median of 1.47.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KMPR has a P/S ratio of 0.82. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.05.

Finally, we should also recognize that KMPR has a P/CF ratio of 9.74. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.31. KMPR's P/CF has been as high as 41.03 and as low as 8.96, with a median of 11.69, all within the past year.

Another great Insurance - Multi line stock you could consider is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY), which is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Ping An Insurance Co. of China holds a P/B ratio of 0.71 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.36. PNGAY's P/B has been as high as 0.81, as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.60 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kemper and Ping An Insurance Co. of China are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KMPR and PNGAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.