Should Value Investors Buy Kelly Services (KELYA) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Kelly Services (KELYA). KELYA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.42, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.89. Over the past year, KELYA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 4.96, with a median of 10.11.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KELYA has a P/S ratio of 0.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.3.

Finally, investors should note that KELYA has a P/CF ratio of 3.21. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.38. KELYA's P/CF has been as high as 23.60 and as low as 2.47, with a median of 6.96, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kelly Services's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KELYA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

