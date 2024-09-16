Should Value Investors Buy KB Home (KBH) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

KB Home (KBH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.80. Over the past year, KBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.80 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 8.19.

Investors should also note that KBH holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KBH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.91. KBH's PEG has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.76, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for KBH is its P/B ratio of 1.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.97. Within the past 52 weeks, KBH's P/B has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.29.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KBH has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.13.

Finally, investors should note that KBH has a P/CF ratio of 9.87. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. KBH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.92. Within the past 12 months, KBH's P/CF has been as high as 10.34 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 8.02.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in KB Home's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KBH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

