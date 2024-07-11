Should Value Investors Buy KB Home (KBH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is KB Home (KBH). KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.54, which compares to its industry's average of 9.14. KBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.98 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 7.95, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that KBH has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KBH's industry has an average PEG of 0.73 right now. Over the last 12 months, KBH's PEG has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.79.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KBH's P/B ratio of 1.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.52. KBH's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.25, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KBH has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KBH has a P/CF ratio of 7.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. KBH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.46. KBH's P/CF has been as high as 9.04 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 7.71, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KB Home's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KBH is an impressive value stock right now.

