Should Value Investors Buy KB Financial Group (KB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is KB Financial Group (KB). KB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.35, which compares to its industry's average of 9.42. Over the past 52 weeks, KB's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.68 and as low as 4.43, with a median of 5.70.

KB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.75. KB's PEG has been as high as 0.54 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.45, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KB has a P/S ratio of 1.12. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KB has a P/CF ratio of 6.10. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. KB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.15. Over the past 52 weeks, KB's P/CF has been as high as 7.22 and as low as 4.10, with a median of 6.02.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KB Financial Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KB is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.