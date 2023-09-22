Should Value Investors Buy Kaman (KAMN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Kaman (KAMN). KAMN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KAMN has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

Finally, investors should note that KAMN has a P/CF ratio of 18.81. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 43.16. Over the past 52 weeks, KAMN's P/CF has been as high as 32.79 and as low as 9.54, with a median of 23.05.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kaman is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KAMN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.