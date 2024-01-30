Should Value Investors Buy Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY). JMPLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.43. Over the past 52 weeks, JMPLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.10 and as low as 8.43, with a median of 9.99.

JMPLY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JMPLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2. Over the past 52 weeks, JMPLY's PEG has been as high as 1.99 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 1.88.

We should also highlight that JMPLY has a P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Over the past year, JMPLY's P/B has been as high as 1.79 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.32.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Johnson Matthey is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JMPLY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY)

