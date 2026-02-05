Should Value Investors Buy John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JBSS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JBSS has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

Finally, investors should note that JBSS has a P/CF ratio of 8.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.76. Over the past 52 weeks, JBSS's P/CF has been as high as 13.64 and as low as 7.93, with a median of 10.44.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that John B. Sanfilippo & Son is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JBSS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

