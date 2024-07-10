Should Value Investors Buy J.Jill (JILL) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is J.Jill (JILL). JILL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.53. JILL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.07 and as low as 6.62, with a median of 8.36, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that JILL has a P/CF ratio of 6.84. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.91. Within the past 12 months, JILL's P/CF has been as high as 7.94 and as low as 4.27, with a median of 6.38.

Tapestry (TPR) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. TPR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Tapestry are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.26 and a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 15.53 and 1.42, respectively.

TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 8.88. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.95, as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.77.

Tapestry sports a P/B ratio of 3.47 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.55. In the past 52 weeks, TPR's P/B has been as high as 4.52, as low as 2.52, with a median of 3.42.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in J.Jill and Tapestry strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JILL and TPR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

