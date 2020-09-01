Should Value Investors Buy JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD). JELD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 37.42. Over the last 12 months, JELD's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.81 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 14.41.

Another notable valuation metric for JELD is its P/B ratio of 2.60. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. JELD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.77. Within the past 52 weeks, JELD's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.39.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that JELD has a P/CF ratio of 11.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. JELD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. JELD's P/CF has been as high as 13.61 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 8.91, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JELD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

