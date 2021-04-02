Should Value Investors Buy Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.90 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.25. Over the past year, JHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13 and as low as 5.58, with a median of 9.55.

JHG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JHG's industry has an average PEG of 1.78 right now. JHG's PEG has been as high as 6.86 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.42, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is JHG's P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past year, JHG's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.99.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JHG has a P/S ratio of 2.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Janus Henderson Group plc is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JHG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

