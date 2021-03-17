Should Value Investors Buy Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JHG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.33. Over the past year, JHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13 and as low as 4.75, with a median of 9.55.

JHG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. JHG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.79. Over the past 52 weeks, JHG's PEG has been as high as 6.86 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 1.42.

We should also highlight that JHG has a P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Within the past 52 weeks, JHG's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.94.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JHG has a P/S ratio of 2.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.2.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Janus Henderson Group plc is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JHG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

