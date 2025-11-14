Should Value Investors Buy Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.51, which compares to its industry's average of 15.39. Over the past year, JHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.53 and as low as 7.98, with a median of 11.18.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is JHG's P/B ratio of 1.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. JHG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.74. JHG's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.37, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JHG has a P/S ratio of 2.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.57.

Finally, our model also underscores that JHG has a P/CF ratio of 15.35. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. JHG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 39.03. JHG's P/CF has been as high as 16.46 and as low as 10.65, with a median of 14.55, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Janus Henderson Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JHG sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

