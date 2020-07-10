Should Value Investors Buy Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Jack In The Box (JACK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JACK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.60, which compares to its industry's average of 31.41. Over the last 12 months, JACK's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.22 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 17.34.

Investors should also note that JACK holds a PEG ratio of 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JACK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.85. Within the past year, JACK's PEG has been as high as 1.96 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 1.41.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that JACK has a P/CF ratio of 14.82. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. JACK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.71. Over the past 52 weeks, JACK's P/CF has been as high as 18.49 and as low as 3.83, with a median of 15.23.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Jack In The Box's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JACK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

