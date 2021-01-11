Should Value Investors Buy Jabil (JBL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Jabil (JBL). JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.72. Over the past year, JBL's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.65 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 9.28.

Investors should also note that JBL holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. JBL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.49. Over the last 12 months, JBL's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.77.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. JBL has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Jabil is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JBL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.