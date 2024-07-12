Should Value Investors Buy J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY). JSAIY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.16, which compares to its industry's average of 25.54. JSAIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.95 and as low as 11.05, with a median of 12.65, all within the past year.

JSAIY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JSAIY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.29. Over the last 12 months, JSAIY's PEG has been as high as 3.60 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.54.

Investors could also keep in mind Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY), an Retail - Supermarkets stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Marks and Spencer Group is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.51 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 25.54 and average PEG ratio of 3.29.

MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.50 and as low as 9.19, with a median of 11.76. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.71, as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.90.

Furthermore, Marks and Spencer Group holds a P/B ratio of 2.20 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.28. MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 2.30, as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.72 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in J. Sainsbury and Marks and Spencer Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JSAIY and MAKSY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.