Should Value Investors Buy Itochu (ITOCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Itochu (ITOCY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ITOCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.98. ITOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.17 and as low as 10.29, with a median of 11.75, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that ITOCY has a P/CF ratio of 9.41. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.11. ITOCY's P/CF has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 6.02, with a median of 7.98, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Itochu is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ITOCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

