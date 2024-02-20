Should Value Investors Buy Itochu (ITOCY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Itochu (ITOCY). ITOCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.16, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.09. Over the last 12 months, ITOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.17 and as low as 11.07, with a median of 21.18.

Finally, investors should note that ITOCY has a P/CF ratio of 7.75. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.11. ITOCY's P/CF has been as high as 8.12 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 6.57, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF), an Retail - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co. are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17.37 and a PEG ratio of 2.89 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 18.09 and 1.71, respectively.

WOOF's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.92 and as low as 6.95, with a median of 15.81. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 8.74, as low as 2.36, with a median of 4.62.

Furthermore, Petco Health and Wellness Co. holds a P/B ratio of 0.70 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 23.93. WOOF's P/B has been as high as 1.44, as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.96 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Itochu and Petco Health and Wellness Co. strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ITOCY and WOOF look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

