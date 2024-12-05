Should Value Investors Buy Issuer Direct (ISDR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Issuer Direct (ISDR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ISDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.80. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.76. Over the past year, ISDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 13.22.

Investors should also recognize that ISDR has a P/B ratio of 1.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.10. ISDR's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.16, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Issuer Direct is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ISDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

