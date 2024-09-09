Should Value Investors Buy Issuer Direct (ISDR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Issuer Direct (ISDR). ISDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.11, which compares to its industry's average of 22.61. ISDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 12.19, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that ISDR has a P/CF ratio of 17.40. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ISDR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ISDR's P/CF has been as high as 20.09 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 14.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Issuer Direct is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ISDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

