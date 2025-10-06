Should Value Investors Buy Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR). IVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.7, which compares to its industry's average of 8.12. Over the last 12 months, IVR's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.12 and as low as 2.63, with a median of 3.41.

Investors should also recognize that IVR has a P/B ratio of 0.9. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.00. Over the past year, IVR's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. IVR has a P/S ratio of 1.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.27.

Finally, our model also underscores that IVR has a P/CF ratio of 15.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. IVR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.78. Within the past 12 months, IVR's P/CF has been as high as 17.16 and as low as -8.89, with a median of 11.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Invesco Mortgage Capital's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IVR is an impressive value stock right now.

